Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

Argentine inspired wood-fired grill!

STEAKS

146 Sixth Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (4655 reviews)

Popular Items

Steakburger$15.00
Wood-Fired half-pound of fresh ground beef, 2-toppings included on a potato roll.
Chimmi Churri Sauce
"Argentine Steak Sauce"
fresh parsley and oregano, garlic, pepper flakes, red wine vinegar and olive oil
Papas Fingerling$7.00
whole circle potatoes seasoned & roasted in olive oil, salt, and pepper
Empanadas$9.00
House-made empanadas with beef, chicken-chorizo or veggie filling.
*Please select the amount and flavors you would like.*
*If only one flavor is selected all the emps in your order will be the same filling.*
*Can NOT be made gluten free*
Vegetales$12.00
Zucchini, eggplant, peppers, Portobello mushrooms and carmies with a fig drizzle.
Rosemary Braised Beef$14.00
Shredded garlic-rosemary beef, carmies and horsey sauce on ciabatta bread.
Carne$18.00
Wood-fired filet steak, carmies, peppers, and chimmi-churri on ciabatta bread.
Tostado$3.00
Asado Platter$85.00
25 ounces of meat! All 5 cuts of steak topped with chimmichurri sauce with 3 pieces of toast.
Flight-2oz of each sauce$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

146 Sixth Street

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

