Go
Toast

goodbeet

plant based, gluten free, dairy free, organic

29 Haddon Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BETTER BURGER$14.00
portobello, walnut + black bean patty, fishtown pickle project philly dilly pickles, butterhead lettuce, special sauce, served w a balsamic + herb vinaigrette tossed salad [contains walnuts in the patty -- we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
MEDITERRANEAN BOWL$15.00
NEW! Mediterranean Bowl! millet, cucumber tomato salad, marinated chickpeas, kalamata olives, 'feta' crumbles & tzatziki Sauce
[we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
CAULIFLOWER SANDWICH$13.50
buffalo or bbq, lettuce, tomato, red onions, ranch, served with a balsamic + herb side salad [we use local + organic produce/ingredients] [bbq cauliflower is 434 cals]
BUFFALO POTATOES$9.00
crispy yukon gold potatoes tossed in buffalo sauce + drizzled w. ranch
QUINOA CAESAR$12.00
mixed greens, quinoa, cashew caesar dressing, balsamic red onions, smoky chickpeas, croutons + cashew parm [contains cashews in the dressing -- we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
CRISPY TOFU$14.00
your choice of toppings, served w a balsamic + herb vinaigrette tossed salad [contains soy -- we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
TOFU NUGGETS
battered + fried, five or ten pieces, bbq or maple dijon [contains soy -- we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
COCONUT BLT$13.00
coconut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, garlic lemon aioli, served w a balsamic + herb vinaigrette tossed salad [we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
SALT + VINEGAR POTATOES$9.00
served w a vinegar dipping sauce [we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
GOODBEET BURGER$14.00
beet, quinoa + black bean patty, tomato, lettuce, horseradish aioli, served w a balsamic + herb vinaigrette tossed salad [we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
See full menu

Location

29 Haddon Ave

Westmont NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bricco Coal Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Keg & Kitchen

No reviews yet

During the COVID-19 restrictions, we are offering takeout orders on a limited schedule. Starting Monday June 15th, we will be allowing guest to dine at our restaurant. Please check our menu options for availability

Villa Barone

No reviews yet

Italian restaurant with outdoor dining and banquet facilities for any occasion

Wild & Co

No reviews yet

Cold-Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar featuring superfoods & plant based eats.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston