Eat Greekish

The Shawarma sandwich is the number one street food in the world and every region has its own version. Our Lebanese shawarma sandwich takes its tastes from south of Greece in the streets of Lebanon. It’s a grilled pita drizzled with our Lebanese Garlic Sauce, then loaded with your choice of roasted meat. Chicken is traditional and unforgettable! It’s topped with dill pickle, purple cabbage, pickled red onion, our Crazy Good Hummus Sauce, and garnished with Greekish Fries.

