Eat Greekish
We’re a food truck located in Helena, Montana, serving Greek fusion street food. You’ll find us at various locations around the Helena area. Eat Greekish--it's Mythically Delicious!
Track the truck at https://www.eatgreekish.com/find-us
603 N Montana Ave.
Popular Items
Location
603 N Montana Ave.
Helena MT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Montana Reds
Locally sourced Meat, Fry's and Buns!!! You are about to experience the best burger in town. Hands Down!
Lucca's
Come in and enjoy!
The Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta CO
Come in and enjoy!
On Broadway
Fine dining & fresh food, made and served in the heart of Historic Helena, Montana.