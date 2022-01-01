Go
We’re a food truck located in Helena, Montana, serving Greek fusion street food. You’ll find us at various locations around the Helena area. Eat Greekish--it's Mythically Delicious!
Popular Items

Greekish Fries$4.00
Golden-brown crinkle fries sprinkled with our signature Thunderbolt seasoning.
Greek Gyro$13.00
Our traditional Greek Gyro. On the streets of Athens, you’ll get one just like this. A grilled pita loaded with your choice of rotisserie roasted meat, and yes—Pork is traditional and awesome! It's topped with our Local Sheep Mountain Creamery Crumble, vine-ripened tomato, red onion, English cucumber, our Tzatziki sauce, and garnished with Greekish Fries.
Lebanese Shawarma$12.00
The Shawarma sandwich is the number one street food in the world and every region has its own version. Our Lebanese shawarma sandwich takes its tastes from south of Greece in the streets of Lebanon. It’s a grilled pita drizzled with our Lebanese Garlic Sauce, then loaded with your choice of roasted meat. Chicken is traditional and unforgettable! It’s topped with dill pickle, purple cabbage, pickled red onion, our Crazy Good Hummus Sauce, and garnished with Greekish Fries.
Haifa Falafel$12.00
We named our Haifa Falafel sandwich after the 3,000 year old city of Haifa, Israel. It's a melting pot of many Mediterranean cultures. Our Haifa Falafel sandwich starts with our homemade falafel surrounded by a toasted pita. Its topped with all four of our signature sauces along with lettuce, purple cabbage, red onion, tomato and garnished with Greekish fries.
Bulgarian Bazaar$11.00
This creation is inspired by the tastes found in the ancient street and alley Pazars, Markets, or Bazaars in cities like Sophia, Bulgaria—Greece's neighbor to the north. It's a Global mix of tastes. A warm toasty pita flatbread with both Chicken and Pork, covered with shaved cabbage and carrots, dill pickle, pickled red onion, our Bangin' Bulgarian Sauce, and garnished with Greekish Fries.
Garlic Pita Stick$3.00
Toasted pita rolled with our Lebanese Garlic Sauce and sprinkled with Zaatar.
Falafel$6.00
A Mediterranean staple. This Chickpea, Onion and parsley fritter is seasoned to perfection and topped with Lebanese Garlic Sauce. Each serving comes with a dipping sauce. We recommend our Crazy Good Hummus Sauce.
Side Crazy Good Hummus sauce$0.50
It's like hummus, but saucier!!
Side Bangin’ Bulgarian Sauce$0.50
It’s tomatoey! It’s spicy! It’s creamy! It’s awesome!
Zues Fries$6.00
Greekish fries tossed with our Lebanese Garlic Sauce and Sheep Mountain Creamery Crumbles, served with your choice of dipping sauce. Add meat for $1.00.
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
