Eatgud Kitchen

a healthy alternative eatery located in South Gate, CA.
*vegetarian and vegan options available *

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

3008 Tweedy Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (932 reviews)

Popular Items

Original$8.75
base: acai, banana, strawberries,
almond milk
toppings: banana, strawberries, blueberries, organic hemp granola, shredded coconut, honey
*make it a Vegan option by removing honey
Mushroom Chicken Grilled Cheese$8.35
Try our NEW grilled Mushroom Chicken Grilled Cheese. Loaded with mushrooms, chicken, red onions with monterey jack on our sourdough bread!
Fresh Fruit Teas
Freshly brewed black iced tea with your choice of one of our fresh fruit purees.
Milk Tea & Iced Coffee$3.65
Your choice of our iced coffee or Thai, Jasmine, Black or Almond Turmeric Teas.
El Nutter$8.75
base: acai, banana, strawberries, peanut butter, almond milk
toppings: banana, strawberries, organic hemp granola, chia seeds, peanut butter
Classic$8.35
chicken or avocado (v), tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, spinach, mayo and dijon mustard
Strawberry$8.35
chicken or avocado (v), strawberries, spinach, red onions, paprika mayo
Albacore Tuna$9.00
albacore tuna, spinach, tomatoes,
cucumbers, red onions, mayo
Roasted Pepper$9.00
chicken or avocado (v), roasted red peppers, spinach, sprouts, radishes, pesto mayo
Veggie Love$9.00
chicken or avocado (vg), spinach, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, radishes, sprouts, hummus spread
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3008 Tweedy Blvd

South Gate CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
