Go
Toast

Jrk!

Jrk! is the evolution of Jamaican cuisine, where chef-inspired dishes are served with a vibrant fast-casual environment. Who’s ready?

CHICKEN

19565 Biscayne Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)

Popular Items

VEGAN JERK$16.95
Jerk Quinoa / Vegan Jerk / Pineapple Plantains / Sweet Scotch Bonnet Cauliflower / Jerk Peppers and Onions / Pineapple Mango Salsa
CLASSIC JERK$14.95
Rice & Peas /Jerk Chicken / Pineapple Plantains / Cabbage Slaw / Pineapple Mango Salsa
DG CHAMPAGNE KOLA$3.95
CHICKEN PATTY$3.95
DG TING$3.95
DG GINGER BEER$3.95
Let's Build a Bowl!$13.45
Build your Jrk! Bowl
JERK FRIED RICE$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

19565 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Les Moulins

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CVI.CHE 105

No reviews yet

We are a thirteen-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

Ladurée - Miami

No reviews yet

Ladurée the authentic experience in Miami Aventura, offering a wide range of unique classic and seasonal macarons flavors. The Ladurée life: dreams, little pleasures enjoyed here and there, fantasy, rainbows and marshmallows. Ladurée is a veritable song to sweets and pastry innovation. Every moment of creation is an intense experience.

Yip

No reviews yet

Yip is a dim sum fast casual concept initially founded on handcrafting dumplings from scratch every morning. Our dim sum shifu (master) creates small batches to ensure the yummiest taste in each bite.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston