Go
Toast

Noble Restaurant

Serving allergy aware clean food for breakfast and lunch.

FRENCH FRIES

1851 44th St. • $$

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Side$2.50
Breakfast Bowl$12.50
Housemade sausage, nitrate-free ham, onion, green pepper, redskin potatoes, scrambled eggs, topped with sausage gravy. Served with choice of toast.
Chicken Strips$13.00
Hand-battered, antibiotic-free chicken strips (gluten-free) w/choice of dipping sauce. Served w/fries and coleslaw.
Brown Butter Waffle$6.00
Brown butter waffle topped w/powdered sugar.
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Non-GMO tortilla filled w/scrambled eggs, cauliflower chorizo, ham, bacon, redskin potatoes, salsa and cheddar cheese. Topped w/chipotle hollandaise, avocado, tomato, and cilantro.
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$11.00
Housemade waffle, antibiotic-free chicken strips, uncured bacon, lettuce, coleslaw, and maple aioli. Served w/fries.
Stuffed French Toast$9.50
Housemade bread dipped in vanilla-cinnamon batter. Layered w/vanilla cream cheese filling and blueberries. Topped w/strawberries, vanilla glaze, and powdered sugar.
Platter$11.00
Two eggs, choice of meat, choice of potatoes, and a standard side.
Mitten Breakfast Pizza$13.00
Housemade biscuit crust topped w/nitrate-free ham, housemade sausage, onion, green pepper, scrambled eggs, hollandaise sauce, tomato, oregano, fresh basil, feta, and cheddar cheese.
Gardener$13.00
Hashbrowns layered w/broccoli, onion, green pepper, mushroom, kale, tomato, and vegan basil pesto. Served w/vegan sour cream and a standard side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1851 44th St.

Wyoming MI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wolverine Tacos

No reviews yet

Globally inspired tacos intended to stretch your imagination and change your perception of what a taco should be. #NoTacoRules

Tacos El Cunado 44th Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boardwalk Subs

No reviews yet

PLEASE INCLUDE A NAME FOR ALL LARGE ORDERS

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston