Go
Toast

EaTo - Bottle Shop

Come in and enjoy!

305 S Washington Ave

No reviews yet

Location

305 S Washington Ave

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EaTo

No reviews yet

Italian inspired with a neighborhood approach!

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bacon Social House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

F + B

No reviews yet

A Partnership of the Minnesota Farmer's Union and Birchwood Cafe featuring State Fair Favorites.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston