Eatonton restaurants you'll love

Eatonton restaurants
Must-try Eatonton restaurants

Lake Oconee Bistro image

GRILL

Lake Oconee Bistro

1130 Lake Oconee Parkway, Eatonton

Avg 4.4 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lake O Po' Boy$16.99
Fish & Chips$15.99
Fried Shrimp$15.99
More about Lake Oconee Bistro
Wing Maxx image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Maxx

100 Scott Rd, Eatonton

Avg 4.2 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#7 Tender Meal Deal $7.88+tax$8.50
3 fresh homestyle tenders, seasoned crinkle fries, & a hot buttered yeast roll.
#2 Large Wing Plate $15.51+tax$16.75
10 wings tossed in 1 tossin sauce, 1 homemade side, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink.
#8 Wing Meal Deal $8.80+tax$9.50
5 maxx wings tossed in your choice of tossing sauce, seasoned crinkle fries & a hot buttered yeast roll.
More about Wing Maxx
Georgia Butts BBQ image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Georgia Butts BBQ

1137 lake oconee parkway, Eatonton

Avg 4 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Georgia Butts BBQ
Lalore Cafe image

 

Lalore Cafe

113 Harmony Crossing, Eatonton

Avg 4.8 (76 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lalore Cafe
