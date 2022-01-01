Eatontown restaurants you'll love
Woody's Ocean Grille - Tinton Falls
1202 Sycamore Ave, Tinton Falls
|Fajitas
Choose your Protein: Served with peppers, onions & spinach, with rice & beans. Accompanied with Flour tortillas, rojo, Jack cheddar & sour cream on side
|Kids Chx Fingers
|$10.00
Three chicken fingers with Boardwalk Fries
|Aloha Bowls
Choose a Protein: Grilled pineapple, red & green peppers, scallions with a sweet pineapple soy garlic glace over coconut rice
Pizza on the Stone
140 Brighton Ave, Long Branch
|18in Brazilian
|$28.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, picanha (rump steak), catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), onion, tomato and olives.
|18in Milan
|$25.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, corn, tomatoes, onions and olives.
|16in Tuscany
|$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, corn, tomato, catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), and olives.
Tavern 19
2000 Lowther Drive, Eatontown
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
|Seared Tuna Salad
|$16.00
Olympus Greek American Grill
21 Monmouth St., Red Bank
|Classic Gyro Pita Sandwich
|$8.95
Delicious mix of beef and lamb
|Greek Fries
|$5.95
French fries tossed in tzaziki sauce, lemon juice, and basil
|Dolmades
|$9.14
Stuffed grape leaves with rice served with feta cheese and tomato.