Eatontown restaurants you'll love

Go
Eatontown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Eatontown

Eatontown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Eatontown restaurants

Woody's Ocean Grille - Tinton Falls image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Ocean Grille - Tinton Falls

1202 Sycamore Ave, Tinton Falls

Avg 4.2 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fajitas
Choose your Protein: Served with peppers, onions & spinach, with rice & beans. Accompanied with Flour tortillas, rojo, Jack cheddar & sour cream on side
Kids Chx Fingers$10.00
Three chicken fingers with Boardwalk Fries
Aloha Bowls
Choose a Protein: Grilled pineapple, red & green peppers, scallions with a sweet pineapple soy garlic glace over coconut rice
More about Woody's Ocean Grille - Tinton Falls
Pizza on the Stone image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Pizza on the Stone

140 Brighton Ave, Long Branch

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18in Brazilian$28.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, picanha (rump steak), catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), onion, tomato and olives.
18in Milan$25.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, corn, tomatoes, onions and olives.
16in Tuscany$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, corn, tomato, catupiry (Brazilian ricotta-like creamy cheese), and olives.
More about Pizza on the Stone
Tavern 19 image

 

Tavern 19

2000 Lowther Drive, Eatontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$18.00
Seared Tuna Salad$16.00
More about Tavern 19
Olympus Greek American Grill image

 

Olympus Greek American Grill

21 Monmouth St., Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Gyro Pita Sandwich$8.95
Delicious mix of beef and lamb
Greek Fries$5.95
French fries tossed in tzaziki sauce, lemon juice, and basil
Dolmades$9.14
Stuffed grape leaves with rice served with feta cheese and tomato.
More about Olympus Greek American Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Eatontown

Tacos

Map

More near Eatontown to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Neptune

No reviews yet

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fair Haven

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston