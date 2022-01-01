Go
Piccolo

417's Most Indulgent Italian Fare

107 W ALDERSGATE DR STE 1

Popular Items

Salted Caramel Ooey Gooey Butter Torte$4.99
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$14.99
Fettuccine noodles served with our classic homemade alfredo. Topped with seasoned grilled chicken breast.
Penne Valentine$14.99
Penne sautéed in our homemade alfredo sauce with fresh spinach, bacon, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and
grilled chicken.
Seafood Ravioli$16.99
Raviolis stuffed with a blend of shrimp, scallops, and lobster, then baked in a decadent lobster bisque sauce. Choose sautéed, or baked in mozzarella.
Tiramisu$4.99
Cheese Tortellini$14.99
Tortellinis stuffed with a decadent blend of four cheeses, with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or blush sauce.
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball$4.99
Italian Trio$14.99
A sampling of homemade lasagna, cheese-stuffed manicotti, and beef-stuffed ravioli. Baked in D’Arpino’s marinara and mozzarella.
Jalapeno Corn Brûlée Rigatoni$15.99
Rigatoni sautéed in a spicy southwestern-inspired cream sauce with grilled chicken, sausage, meatballs, black olives, and pepperoncinis, then topped with brûléed jalapeño corn, Sriracha, and freshly grated parmesan.
Chicken Parmesan$14.99
Fried chicken breast topped with D’Arpino’s marinara and creamy St. Louis-style provel cheese. Served with a side of fettuccine alfredo.
Location

Nixa MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
