Go
Toast

Eats

Full-service restaurant specilizing in American traditional style breakfast, brunch, and lunch

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

50 Clement St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)

Popular Items

Mexican Salad$11.00
Kale and mixed greens, corn, black beans, radish, cucumbers, pico de gallo, avocado, pepitas, avocado lime dressing with nacho chip strips.
Blueberry Pancakes$12.50
Two Blueberry Pancakes
B.A.T. Scramble$16.75
Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, green onion, cheddar cheese.
Side Blueberry Pancake$6.50
One Blueberry Pancake
Side of Bacon$3.50
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Two Buttermilk Pancakes
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Scrambled egg, arugula, avocado, gremolata, melted cheese, pickled red onion on grilled bread.
Avocado Fancy Toast$9.75
Guacamole, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Arugula & Green Onion.
Side Buttermilk Pancake$5.50
One Buttermilk Pancake
Onion Rings$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

50 Clement St

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scarlet Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lily

No reviews yet

A Homage to Vietnamese Food

Kitchen Istanbul SF

No reviews yet

Kitchen Istanbul has a welcoming, cozy atmosphere where you can leisurely enjoy your wine while sampling delectable food that is guaranteed to be prepared with the care and love prescribed by the long history of the recipes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston