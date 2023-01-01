Go
Banner picView gallery

Eatz Cafe at Bravoz - 14985 Old St Augustine Rd

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

14985 Old St Augustine Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32258

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

14985 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville FL 32258

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Legacy Ale Works -
orange starNo Reviews
14965 Old Saint Augustine Rd Jacksonville, FL 32258
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville
orange starNo Reviews
14866 Old St Augustine Rd Jacksonville, FL 32258
View restaurantnext
Ruz Bukhari Grille - 9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180
orange starNo Reviews
9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurantnext
Spinnakers Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
100 Beachwalk Club Dr Saint Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
Mali Thai Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
8738 Baymeadows Road East, Unit 103 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurantnext
Tikka Bowls and Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
155 Fountains Way suite #4 Jacksonville, FL 32259
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

Hawkers Asian Street Food - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Orsay
orange star4.8 • 3,711
3630 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
orange star4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
orange star4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurantnext
Corner Taco
orange star4.3 • 1,844
818 Post St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep
orange star4.7 • 1,711
1534 Oak St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Jacksonville

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Eatz Cafe at Bravoz - 14985 Old St Augustine Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston