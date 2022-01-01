Sabor Brazilian Grill
Sabor Brazilian Grill proudly serves authentic Brazilian BBQ using traditional methods of slow cooking premium meats over open flames. Our focus is on providing your guests with the highest quality meats and service possible. The result is truly an EXPERIENCE!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
215 S. El Camino Real Suite G • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
215 S. El Camino Real Suite G
Encinitas CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Naked Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Forchettabouddit
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Los Tacos
Come in and enjoy!