Sabor Brazilian Grill

Sabor Brazilian Grill proudly serves authentic Brazilian BBQ using traditional methods of slow cooking premium meats over open flames. Our focus is on providing your guests with the highest quality meats and service possible. The result is truly an EXPERIENCE!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

215 S. El Camino Real Suite G • $$

Avg 4.4 (2297 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pastel$5.00
Mozzarella, Gouda and Parmesan cheese wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.
Picanha Prato-Feito$18.00
One of the most popular day-to-day Brazilian dishes! White rice, black beans, French fries, and one egg over easy on top of our picanha steak.
Picanha Plate$17.00
Grilled picanha (top sirloin cap) serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning).
Kids Lil'Plate$6.00
ONE grilled meat (tri-tip, beef sausage, chicken breast, or crispy fish), served with white rice, black beans, and French fries.
BBQ Platter$31.00
Crispy Yuca$8.50
Fried Yuca sticks.
Chicken Croquette (Catupiry)$5.50
Popular Brazilian snack made with a potato mix dough filled with shredded chicken, spices and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
Combo Plate$21.00
Grilled picanha (top sirloin cap), chicken breast, and all beef sausage serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning). Upgrade trip-tip for picanha for an extra $2.
PÃO DE QUEIJO$5.00
One of the most popular and traditional Brazilian snack. Gluten free delight!
Feijoada$18.00
Join us Saturdays & Sundays for our most traditional and popular Brazilian dish. It's delicious and full of history! Black bean stew cooked with tri-tip, smoked beef sausage and bacon. Serve along with white rice, collard greens, seasoned farofa, and orange slices.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

215 S. El Camino Real Suite G

Encinitas CA

