Go
Toast

Sabor Brazilian Grill

Sabor Brazilian Grill proudly serves authentic Brazilian BBQ using traditional methods of slow cooking premium meats over open flames. Our focus is on providing your guests with the highest quality meats and service possible. The result is truly an EXPERIENCE!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

3944 West Point Loma Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)

Popular Items

Brigadeiro$3.50
One of Brazil's most famous desserts. Chocolate ganache and sprinkled chocolate.
Feijoada$18.00
Join us Saturdays & Sundays for our most traditional and popular Brazilian dish. It's delicious and full of history! Black bean stew cooked with tri-tip, smoked beef sausage and bacon. Serve along with white rice, collard greens, seasoned farofa, and orange slices.
Chocolate Mousse$5.50
Chicken Croquette (Cheese)$5.50
Popular Brazilian snack made with a potato mix dough filled with shredded chicken, spices and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
Guava Beef Sliders$13.00
Three sliders with pulled beef cooked with our secret tangy homemade guava sauce.
Picanha Plate$17.00
Grilled picanha (top sirloin cap) serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning).
Guaraná Antártica$3.00
Kids Lil'Plate$6.00
ONE grilled meat (tri-tip, beef sausage, chicken breast, or crispy fish), served with white rice, black beans, and French fries.
Chicken Croquette$4.50
Popular Brazilian snack made with a potato mix dough filled with shredded chicken and spices.
PÃO DE QUEIJO$5.00
One of the most popular and traditional Brazilian snack. Gluten free delight!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

3944 West Point Loma Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Euphoria XIX Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Brazil by the Bay

No reviews yet

Located right behind Sports Arena in Point Loma. Our menu includes favorites such as picanha, coxinhas, kibes, pastels and delicious tri-tip dinner. Affordable prices and fun atmosphere with several TVs showing sports and Brazilian television. The restaurant also offers an outside patio with live Brazilian music. We are a very short distance from the Pechanga Sports Arena and a great place to grab a bite and a beer before a show or a game.

Bay City Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

DRINK LOCAL!

Banzai Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston