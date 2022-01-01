Snap Taco
Snap Taco is a festive taco spot bringing quick and tasty eats and drinks to the people. We’re inspired by the flavors found on planet earth, turning fresh, local and sustainable ingredients into new school tacos. Oh snap! Great for a quick bite, a gathering with friends or the whole family. Eat tacos, be happy.
TACOS
1108 Pacific Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1108 Pacific Ave
Santa Cruz CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Arslans Turkish Street Food
Come in and experience Turkish culture and hospitality meshed with Santa Cruz's low-key vibe. The food is fresh, delicious and will leave you craving more...
Surf City Billiards - Santa Cruz
Come in and enjoy!
Lúpulo Craft Beer House
Pick Up available daily 12-8PM
Sorry, we are not doing deliveries at this time.
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc
Casual Thai restaurant featuring traditional Thai cuisine and bobateas in the heart of Downtown Santa Cruz.