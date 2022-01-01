Go
Snap Taco

Snap Taco is a festive taco spot bringing quick and tasty eats and drinks to the people. We’re inspired by the flavors found on planet earth, turning fresh, local and sustainable ingredients into new school tacos. Oh snap! Great for a quick bite, a gathering with friends or the whole family. Eat tacos, be happy.

TACOS

1108 Pacific Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)

Popular Items

Old School Taco
Mom’s ground beef, white cheddar cheese, cabbage, Linda's salsa & cherry tomatoes (Gluten Free)
Rise And Shine Taco (GF/V)
Eggs, potato, fried cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, guajillo salsa and cilantro (Gluten Free/Vegetarian) *Can't be made dairy free*
Guacamole$8.50
Homemade guacamole with Tortilla chips (Gluten Free/Dairy Free/Vegan)
3 Taco Plate$12.75
Carnitas Taco
Shredded pineapple pork, pickled red onions, cabbage, cilantro, salsa & lime (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)
Fun Guy Taco
Crispy mushroom medley, romesco, cabbage & queso fresco (Gluten Free/Vegetarian) *contains nuts *Romesco is a tomato-based sauce that originated from Tarragona, Catalonia. Ours is tomato, roasted piquillo peppers, garlic, toasted almonds, herbs and spices.*
My Blue Fried Chicken Taco
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, blue cheese, cabbage & grilled onion business
Lost Island Taco
Tiki pulled pork, snappy pineapple salsa, fermented chile, cabbage & herbs (Dairy Free)
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
Battered and fried seasonal fish, black beans, cabbage, radish, crema, guajillo chile salsa & lime.
Grilled Chix Bowl$12.00
Grilled chicken, sweet potato, pinto beans, cherry tomatoes, quinoa, cabbage, lettuces, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips tossed with a limey vinaigrette (Gluten Free)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1108 Pacific Ave

Santa Cruz CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
