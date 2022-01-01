Go
Village Pizza - Eagle Mountain

Village Pizza, located in Eagle Mountain, Utah was started with the goal of serving you with a high quality pizza since 2004. We wanted to create pizza that was not only made with the freshest ingredients but also didn't slack off in the amount of toppings on each pizza.

Popular Items

14" CYO Pizza$13.99
14" Village Combo$18.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.
9" CYO Pizza$8.99
12pc Raspberry Breadsticks$8.99
16" Village Combo$20.99
6pc Cheese Breadstick$6.99
12pc Cheese Breadsticks$8.99
16" Butcher$20.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese.
Cup of Ranch$0.50
16" CYO Pizza$15.99
Location

3545 Ranches Parkway

Eagle Mountain UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
