Eat Well Kitchen

Healthy fast-casual restaurant serving acai bowls, smoothies, fresh pressed juices, salads, sandwiches, wraps & prepared meals

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

12 Atlantic Avenue • $

Avg 4.6 (68 reviews)

Popular Items

Superfood
organic acai, mango, banana, date, avocado, coconut water
PBB$8.50
peanut butter, banana, flax, date, vegan protein powder, almond milk
Chicken Quinoa Burrito$10.00
roasted chicken, quinoa, pico de gallo, aged cheddar, avocado, jalapeno, paleo ranch dressing
Farmer's Market Pick$10.00
roasted seasonal vegetables, goat cheese, our own sunflower pesto
Nuts & Berries
organic acai, mixed berries, banana, mango, pineapple, almond milk, nut butter
Skinny Tuna$10.00
albacore tuna, carrot, celery, scallions, lemon pepper vinaigrette
Clean & Green$8.50
banana, mango, kale, date, coconut water
Berry Good$8.50
mixed berries, banana, pineapple, avocado, coconut water
Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Bite$3.00
organic, gluten-free, vegan, protein-packed bites with no added refined sugars
Hot Chick$10.00
roasted chicken, red peppers, avocado, fresh jalapeno, aged cheddar, arugula
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

12 Atlantic Avenue

Marblehead MA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
