Go
Toast

The Well

DINNER -->Tuesday - Thursday & Sunday: 4:30pm - 9pm -- Friday & Saturday: 4:30pm - 10pm // HAPPY HOUR --> Tuesday - Sunday: 4:30pm - 6pm
Half off all alcoholic beverages!

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

440 W 2nd st • $$

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken Breast$9.00
8oz free-range chicken
Roasted Purple Potato$7.00
rosemary, nutritional yeast
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$8.00
VEGETARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS. --apple, honey, almond
Migas Bowl$14.00
pasture-raised scrambled eggs, turmeric, ginger, cherry tomato, cilantro, red onion, ginger pepper relish, housemade cassava tortilla chips, black beans
Egg White Scramble$15.00
VEGETARIAN -- vegan chorizo, purple potato, sunflower sprouts and seeds, spinach, avocado, house toast
Steak (8oz)$19.00
grass-fed Texas wagyu
Mushrooms$8.00
VEGAN -- sherry, thyme
Steak (4oz)$11.00
Grass-Fed Texas Wagyu
Steak and Eggs$28.00
texas wagyu beef, sunny side up eggs, quinoa, red onion, peppers, parsley, red pepper puree, cassava tortillas
Organic Chicken Bone Broth$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

440 W 2nd st

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Qi Austin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Hestia and Kalimotxo!

No reviews yet

We celebrate the spirit of the Basque’s social bar culture with amazing food, curated Spanish wine list, craft cocktails and flowing porrones. Enjoy our beautiful patio that overlooks Shoal Creek. Our team’s hospitality provides the comfort of a local neighborhood bar in a space that invites to have a night out on the town.

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Fixe Restaurant

No reviews yet

Simply Southern

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston