Go
Toast

Zombie Coffee and Donuts Athens

Fresh made to order donuts, right on the spot just for you! Pair it with a cup of our delicious Zombie Coffee and your ready for anything!

350 East Broad St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dozen$18.98
Half Dozen$10.64
See full menu

Location

350 East Broad St

Athens GA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

1000 Faces Coffee

No reviews yet

1000 Faces Coffee

Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Punta Cana Latin Grill

No reviews yet

Dominican restaurant and Bar. Located in Bottleworks. Curbside pick up, and To Go available. Daily lunch specials.

Arden's Garden

No reviews yet

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston