Eau Claire restaurants you'll love

Eau Claire restaurants
Toast
  • Eau Claire

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Eau Claire restaurants

Silly Serrano

329 River Front Terrace, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pastor Taco$2.99
Cubed marinated pork topped with roasted pineapple
Chicken Chipotle Salad$11.99
Seasoned chicken, bacon, field greens, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, boiled egg, queso fresco cheese, roasted corn, tortilla strips and SPICY chipotle dressing
5 Pack Tacos$12.99
Your choice of 5 Street Tacos
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
Jalapeno Bacon Burger$12.69
This gourmet Monkburger is loaded with zip! Two strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos and drizzled with Monk’s own spicy ranch dressing.
Santa Fe Wrap$12.29
All natural grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, black bean corn salsa, avocado, lettuce, and spicy ranch all stuffed into a fresh tomato basil tortilla.
Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food

930 Galloway Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chewy Cacao Brownie$6.50
Cocoa, Chocolate Chips, Almond Butter, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Sea Salt, .
BOLT$8.00
An energizing organic plant blend to replace coffee or your pre work out!
Made with Organic: Ashwaganda, Panax Ginseng,Blue Spirulina,
Quinoa Sprouts, Green Coffee Beans (Caffine),
Cordyceps Mushroom, Lions Mane Mushroom, Coconut Sugar,
Raspberry, Stevia, Monk Fruit Extract,
Contains Tree Nuts (Coconuts)
Sweet Heat$8.00
Apple, Pineapple, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Lemon,. The perfect sipper with a kick!
*Muscle function, increases oxygen productivity, boosts metabolism helps prevent cell damage, Vit A,B, C, K and Potassium.
Olsons Ice Cream - Eau Claire

80 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muang Thai Restaurant

2637 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Rolls (4)$6.95
Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
Pad Thai$9.00
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts and scallions; garnished with crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.
Curry Pad Thai$9.00
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts and scallions in red curry paste; garnished with crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza

2295 BRACKETT AVE, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Livery Restaurant and Saloon

316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
