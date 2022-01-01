Eau Claire restaurants you'll love
Silly Serrano
329 River Front Terrace, Eau Claire
|Popular items
|Pastor Taco
|$2.99
Cubed marinated pork topped with roasted pineapple
|Chicken Chipotle Salad
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken, bacon, field greens, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, boiled egg, queso fresco cheese, roasted corn, tortilla strips and SPICY chipotle dressing
|5 Pack Tacos
|$12.99
Your choice of 5 Street Tacos
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
|Jalapeno Bacon Burger
|$12.69
This gourmet Monkburger is loaded with zip! Two strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos and drizzled with Monk’s own spicy ranch dressing.
|Santa Fe Wrap
|$12.29
All natural grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, black bean corn salsa, avocado, lettuce, and spicy ranch all stuffed into a fresh tomato basil tortilla.
Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food
930 Galloway Street, Eau Claire
|Popular items
|Chewy Cacao Brownie
|$6.50
Cocoa, Chocolate Chips, Almond Butter, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Sea Salt, .
|BOLT
|$8.00
An energizing organic plant blend to replace coffee or your pre work out!
Made with Organic: Ashwaganda, Panax Ginseng,Blue Spirulina,
Quinoa Sprouts, Green Coffee Beans (Caffine),
Cordyceps Mushroom, Lions Mane Mushroom, Coconut Sugar,
Raspberry, Stevia, Monk Fruit Extract,
Contains Tree Nuts (Coconuts)
|Sweet Heat
|$8.00
Apple, Pineapple, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Lemon,. The perfect sipper with a kick!
*Muscle function, increases oxygen productivity, boosts metabolism helps prevent cell damage, Vit A,B, C, K and Potassium.
Muang Thai Restaurant
2637 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire
|Popular items
|Egg Rolls (4)
|$6.95
Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
|Pad Thai
|$9.00
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts and scallions; garnished with crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.
|Curry Pad Thai
|$9.00
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts and scallions in red curry paste; garnished with crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza
2295 BRACKETT AVE, Eau Claire
The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire