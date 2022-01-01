Bacon cheeseburgers in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Northern Taphouse
5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire
|Smoked Bacon & BBQ Burger
|$13.99
Smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, house BBQ sauce and fried onion straws
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Jalapeno Bacon Burger
|$12.69
This gourmet Monkburger is loaded with zip! Two strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos and drizzled with Monk’s own spicy ranch dressing.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.39
Finished with two strips of crisp bacon and American cheese.