Bacon cheeseburgers in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Northern Taphouse

5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Bacon & BBQ Burger$13.99
Smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, house BBQ sauce and fried onion straws
More about Northern Taphouse
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jalapeno Bacon Burger$12.69
This gourmet Monkburger is loaded with zip! Two strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos and drizzled with Monk’s own spicy ranch dressing.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.39
Finished with two strips of crisp bacon and American cheese.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

