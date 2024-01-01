Blt wraps in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve blt wraps
Milwaukee Burger Company - Eau Claire
2620 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire
|BLT Turkey Ranch Wrap
|$14.99
Romaine and mixed greens topped with house-roasted turkey, carrots, cucumber, marinated tomatoes, bacon, avocado and ranch. Served with a choice of side.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Shrimp BLT Wrap
|$14.49
Tomato basil tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, chopped bacon, crunchy shrimp, Wisconsin Swiss cheese and a drizzle of chipotle mayo. Served with chippers.