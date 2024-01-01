Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt wraps in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve blt wraps

Milwaukee Burger Company - Eau Claire

2620 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire

TakeoutFast Pay
BLT Turkey Ranch Wrap$14.99
Romaine and mixed greens topped with house-roasted turkey, carrots, cucumber, marinated tomatoes, bacon, avocado and ranch. Served with a choice of side.
More about Milwaukee Burger Company - Eau Claire
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp BLT Wrap$14.49
Tomato basil tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, chopped bacon, crunchy shrimp, Wisconsin Swiss cheese and a drizzle of chipotle mayo. Served with chippers.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

