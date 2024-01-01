Brisket in Eau Claire
Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Eau Claire
4890 Golf Road, Eau Claire
|BBQ Burnt Ends Brisket Platter
|$18.99
Tender pieces of beef brisket seared and caramelized with our house made BBQ sauce and topped with fried onion straws. Served over mashed potatoes with cheese sauce and scallions
Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$15.49
Tender beef brisket atop rich white cheddar macaroni and cheese, sprinkled with BBQ seasoning and panko breadcrumbs.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.49
Smoked brisket, sweet BBQ sauce, melted Gouda cheese, lettuce and tomato.
|Smoked Brisket Burger
|$14.89
Smoked brisket, bacon, Gouda cheese, lettuce, and tomato with sweet BBQ sauce and topped with a deep-fried pickle spear.