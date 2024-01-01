Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Eau Claire

4890 Golf Road, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Burnt Ends Brisket Platter$18.99
Tender pieces of beef brisket seared and caramelized with our house made BBQ sauce and topped with fried onion straws. Served over mashed potatoes with cheese sauce and scallions
More about Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Eau Claire
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Mac & Cheese$15.49
Tender beef brisket atop rich white cheddar macaroni and cheese, sprinkled with BBQ seasoning and panko breadcrumbs.
Brisket Sandwich$13.49
Smoked brisket, sweet BBQ sauce, melted Gouda cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Smoked Brisket Burger$14.89
Smoked brisket, bacon, Gouda cheese, lettuce, and tomato with sweet BBQ sauce and topped with a deep-fried pickle spear.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

