Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Eau Claire

Go
Eau Claire restaurants
Toast

Eau Claire restaurants that serve bruschetta

Banner pic

 

The Livery Restaurant and Saloon - 316 Wisconsin Street

316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$9.00
Fire roasted tomatoes, olives, artichokes, scallions, basil, olive oil, parmesan, balsamic reduction, grilled baguette.
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon - 316 Wisconsin Street
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta Hummus Plate$7.99
Creamy hummus topped with house-made bruschetta, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic drizzle. Served with cucumbers, Kalamata olives and toasted mini naan breads.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

Browse other tasty dishes in Eau Claire

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Curry

Kimchi

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Map

More near Eau Claire to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston