Bruschetta in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon - 316 Wisconsin Street
The Livery Restaurant and Saloon - 316 Wisconsin Street
316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire
|Bruschetta
|$9.00
Fire roasted tomatoes, olives, artichokes, scallions, basil, olive oil, parmesan, balsamic reduction, grilled baguette.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Bruschetta Hummus Plate
|$7.99
Creamy hummus topped with house-made bruschetta, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic drizzle. Served with cucumbers, Kalamata olives and toasted mini naan breads.