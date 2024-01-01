Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Milwaukee Burger Company - Eau Claire

2620 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce served over romaine and mixed greens with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, bleu cheese, sun flower seeds and bleu cheese dressing. Served with a choice of side.
More about Milwaukee Burger Company - Eau Claire
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

