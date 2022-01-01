Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Eau Claire
/
Eau Claire
/
Cake
Eau Claire restaurants that serve cake
Silly Serrano
329 River Front Terrace, Eau Claire
No reviews yet
Choc Cake
$5.99
More about Silly Serrano
Valley Burger Co.
1004 Menomonie Street, Eau Claire
No reviews yet
Cheese Cake
$4.00
More about Valley Burger Co.
Browse other tasty dishes in Eau Claire
Pretzels
Street Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Nuggets
Taco Salad
Boneless Wings
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Kimchi
More near Eau Claire to explore
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Winona
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(354 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(171 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(533 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(855 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(355 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston