Cheeseburgers in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Main pic

 

Northern Taphouse

5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$3.99
High quality Greater Omaha Hereford beef patty with American cheese. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
More about Northern Taphouse
Banner pic

 

The Livery Restaurant and Saloon

316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Kid Cheeseburger$7.00
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
Classic Cheeseburger image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Cheeseburger$11.29
Our 'Original' topped with a sliced of melted American cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.39
Finished with two strips of crisp bacon and American cheese.
Kids Cheeseburger$5.99
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

