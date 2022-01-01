Chicken salad in Eau Claire
Silly Serrano
329 River Front Terrace, Eau Claire
|Chicken Chipotle Salad
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken, bacon, field greens, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, boiled egg, queso fresco cheese, roasted corn, tortilla strips and SPICY chipotle dressing
Northern Taphouse
5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire
|Chicken Bacon Fajita Salad
|$13.99
Chipotle chicken, with fajita grilled onions and peppers with crisp local romaine, roasted corn, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and sriracha aioli dressing
Monk's Bar and Grill
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Crispy Chicken Chef Salad
|$13.49
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion,
sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham
and topped with a sliced crispy chicken
fillet - with choice of dressing.
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh greens with red onion, fresh avocado, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our marinated grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, and tri-colored tortilla strips. Served with spicy ranch dressing.