Chicken salad in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Silly Serrano

329 River Front Terrace, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chipotle Salad$11.99
Seasoned chicken, bacon, field greens, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, boiled egg, queso fresco cheese, roasted corn, tortilla strips and SPICY chipotle dressing
More about Silly Serrano
Main pic

 

Northern Taphouse

5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Fajita Salad$13.99
Chipotle chicken, with fajita grilled onions and peppers with crisp local romaine, roasted corn, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and sriracha aioli dressing
More about Northern Taphouse
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Chef Salad$13.49
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion,
sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham
and topped with a sliced crispy chicken
fillet - with choice of dressing.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh greens with red onion, fresh avocado, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our marinated grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, and tri-colored tortilla strips. Served with spicy ranch dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

