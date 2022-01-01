Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Northern Taphouse

5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Skin-on fried chicken with Nashville hot sauce, spicy mayo and pickles. Available MN Nice spice level as well
More about Northern Taphouse
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Swiss cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo.
Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.49
With Monk’s signature pickles and classic
mayo.
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$12.69
Cajun spices, crisp bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy ranch dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

