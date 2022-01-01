Chicken sandwiches in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Northern Taphouse
Northern Taphouse
5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Skin-on fried chicken with Nashville hot sauce, spicy mayo and pickles. Available MN Nice spice level as well
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Swiss cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo.
|Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
With Monk’s signature pickles and classic
mayo.
|Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$12.69
Cajun spices, crisp bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy ranch dressing.