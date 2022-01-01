Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Eau Claire

Go
Eau Claire restaurants
Toast

Eau Claire restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Main pic

 

Northern Taphouse

5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$3.99
Two lightly breaded chicken tenders. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
More about Northern Taphouse
Banner pic

 

The Livery Restaurant and Saloon

316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Chicken Tenders$6.00
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.00
Kid Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
Chicken Tender Wrap image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Chicken Tenders Basket$11.49
Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Beyond Chicken Tenders Basket$11.49
Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Eau Claire

Rangoon

Potstickers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Hummus

Chicken Fajitas

Chips And Salsa

Pork Belly

Map

More near Eau Claire to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston