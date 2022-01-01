Chicken tenders in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Northern Taphouse
5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$3.99
Two lightly breaded chicken tenders. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
|Chicken Tenders Basket
|$11.49
Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.
|Beyond Chicken Tenders Basket
|$11.49
Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.