Chicken wraps in Eau Claire

More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon -
The Livery Restaurant and Saloon -
316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire
|Tarragon Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, basil pesto, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.