Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Eau Claire

Go
Eau Claire restaurants
Toast

Eau Claire restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Banner pic

 

The Livery Restaurant and Saloon -

316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tarragon Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, basil pesto, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon -
Chicken Tender Wrap image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

Browse other tasty dishes in Eau Claire

Fajita Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Taco Salad

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Eau Claire to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (219 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (440 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston