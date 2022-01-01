Chili in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve chili
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire
|Cup Chili
|$4.00
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.29
|Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Half
|$7.99
Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.
|Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Full
|$10.99
Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.