Chips and salsa in
Eau Claire
/
Eau Claire
/
Chips And Salsa
Eau Claire restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Silly Serrano
329 River Front Terrace, Eau Claire
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$3.50
More about Silly Serrano
Northern Taphouse
5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$5.99
Fresh, fried chips served with house made salsa
More about Northern Taphouse
