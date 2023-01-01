Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve cookies

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Eau Claire

2295 BRACKETT AVE, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$1.45
More about Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Eau Claire
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae$5.99
A large, warm chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake$6.99
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

