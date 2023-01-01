Cookies in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve cookies
More about Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Eau Claire
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Eau Claire
2295 BRACKETT AVE, Eau Claire
|Cookie
|$1.45
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
|$5.99
A large, warm chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake
|$6.99