Curry in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve curry
More about Shanghai Bistro
Shanghai Bistro
2930 Craig Road, Eau Claire
|Coconut Curry Chix
|$11.50
|Coconut Curry Shrimp
|$14.00
Shrimp stir-fried with vegetables in a Malaysian curry paste with garlic, white wine, and coconut milk
More about Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food
Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food
930 Galloway Street, Eau Claire
|Yellow Curried Cranberry Quinoa Salad
|$5.99
Quinoa sautéed in a Yellow Curry with Yellow & Green Peppers, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes, Carrots, Raw Almonds,, Pepitas, Cranberries, Leeks, Sea Salt, Curry Powder ( Spices: Turmeric, Celery, Cumin) Black Pepper.
Enjoy it Hot or cold!