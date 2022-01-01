Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve curry

Shanghai Bistro

2930 Craig Road, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Curry Chix$11.50
Coconut Curry Shrimp$14.00
Shrimp stir-fried with vegetables in a Malaysian curry paste with garlic, white wine, and coconut milk
More about Shanghai Bistro
Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food

930 Galloway Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curried Cranberry Quinoa Salad$5.99
Quinoa sautéed in a Yellow Curry with Yellow & Green Peppers, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes, Carrots, Raw Almonds,, Pepitas, Cranberries, Leeks, Sea Salt, Curry Powder ( Spices: Turmeric, Celery, Cumin) Black Pepper.
Enjoy it Hot or cold!
More about Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food

