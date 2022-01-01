Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve egg rolls

Shanghai Bistro

2930 Craig Road, Eau Claire

Egg Rolls$4.50
Homemade Chinese egg rolls with shredded house-made all-natural Cantonese BBQ pork
Vegetarian Egg Rolls$4.00
Vegetarian egg rolls, shredded cabbage, carrots, and celery
Vegetarian Egg Rolls$4.00
Vegetarian egg rolls, shredded cabbage, carrots, celery
Muang Thai Restaurant

2637 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire

Egg Rolls (4)$6.95
Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
Half Order Egg Rolls (2)$3.50
Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
