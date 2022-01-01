Egg rolls in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve egg rolls
Shanghai Bistro
2930 Craig Road, Eau Claire
|Egg Rolls
|$4.50
Homemade Chinese egg rolls with shredded house-made all-natural Cantonese BBQ pork
|Vegetarian Egg Rolls
|$4.00
Vegetarian egg rolls, shredded cabbage, carrots, and celery
Muang Thai Restaurant
2637 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire
|Egg Rolls (4)
|$6.95
Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
|Half Order Egg Rolls (2)
|$3.50
Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.