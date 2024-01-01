Fried chicken salad in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Milwaukee Burger Company - Eau Claire
Milwaukee Burger Company - Eau Claire
2620 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Buttermilk fried chicken with romaine and mixed greens, roasted corn, shredded carrots, cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, diced eggs and roasted tomatoes served with ranch
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Crispy Chicken Chef Salad
|$13.49
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion,
sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham
and topped with a sliced crispy chicken
fillet - with choice of dressing.