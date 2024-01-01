Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Eau Claire

Go
Eau Claire restaurants
Toast

Eau Claire restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Main pic

 

Milwaukee Burger Company - Eau Claire

2620 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$13.99
Buttermilk fried chicken with romaine and mixed greens, roasted corn, shredded carrots, cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, diced eggs and roasted tomatoes served with ranch
More about Milwaukee Burger Company - Eau Claire
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Chef Salad$13.49
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion,
sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham
and topped with a sliced crispy chicken
fillet - with choice of dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

Browse other tasty dishes in Eau Claire

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Street Tacos

Enchiladas

Patty Melts

Brisket

Sweet Potato Fries

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Eau Claire to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (531 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1189 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston