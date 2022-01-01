Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Toast

Eau Claire restaurants that serve fried pickles

Northern Taphouse

5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$9.99
Served with buttermilk ranch
More about Northern Taphouse
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles - Half$7.99
Breaded dill pickle spears lightly fried and served with spicy ranch dressing.
Fried Pickles - Full$10.99
Breaded dill pickle spears lightly fried and served with spicy ranch dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

