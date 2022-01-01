Hummus in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve hummus

Monk's Bar and Grill
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Bruschetta Hummus Plate
|$7.99
Creamy hummus topped with house-made bruschetta, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic drizzle. Served with cucumbers, Kalamata olives and toasted mini naan breads.
Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food
930 Galloway Street, Eau Claire
|Sautéed Walnut & Hummus Salad
|$8.50
Fresh Grab N Go Spinach, Walnuts Sautéed in Leeks, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Jalapeño, Cilantro and chili seasoning, with Cranberries, Red Pepper Hummus Sea Salt.
Eat plants, from plants, using plant utensils!
|Avocado Pecan Hummus Wrap
|$8.50
This is mouthful!
Red pepper hummus from water street deli hummus, banana peppers for a sweet zing, pecans for extra crunch and healthy fats, surrounded by leafy spinach. kale, micro greens with a dollop of pico!