Hummus in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve hummus

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta Hummus Plate$7.99
Creamy hummus topped with house-made bruschetta, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic drizzle. Served with cucumbers, Kalamata olives and toasted mini naan breads.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food

930 Galloway Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sautéed Walnut & Hummus Salad$8.50
Fresh Grab N Go Spinach, Walnuts Sautéed in Leeks, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Jalapeño, Cilantro and chili seasoning, with Cranberries, Red Pepper Hummus Sea Salt.
Eat plants, from plants, using plant utensils!
Avocado Pecan Hummus Wrap$8.50
This is mouthful!
Red pepper hummus from water street deli hummus, banana peppers for a sweet zing, pecans for extra crunch and healthy fats, surrounded by leafy spinach. kale, micro greens with a dollop of pico!
More about Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food

