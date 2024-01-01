Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kale salad in
Eau Claire
/
Eau Claire
/
Kale Salad
Eau Claire restaurants that serve kale salad
Valley Burger Co. -
1004 Menomonie Street, Eau Claire
No reviews yet
Kale Salad
$4.00
More about Valley Burger Co. -
Mona Lisa's Restaurant
428 WATER ST, Eau Claire
No reviews yet
kale salad
$9.00
More about Mona Lisa's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Eau Claire
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheesecake
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Tenders
Black Bean Burgers
Chipotle Chicken
Boneless Wings
Rice Bowls
More near Eau Claire to explore
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Winona
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(531 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(771 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1189 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(564 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston