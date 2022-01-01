Mac and cheese in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Northern Taphouse
5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire
|Nashville Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Our breaded Nashville hot chicken over smoked Gouda mac & cheese with toasted breadcrumbs and roasted tomatoes
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
Side order of house made mac & cheese
|Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
House made smoked Gouda mac & cheese over a ranch dressing base with mozzarella, cheddar jack and blue cheeses. Topped with smoked bacon and green onion. Add Nashville hot chicken for $3.99
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with pesto and crispy chicken, topped with house-made bruschetta and Parmesan cheese.
|Tot Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with crispy seasoned tater tots topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.
|Crispy Chicken Mac'n Cheese
|$13.49
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with crispy chicken tenders and toasted panko breadcrumbs.