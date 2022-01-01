Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Northern Taphouse

5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese$14.99
Our breaded Nashville hot chicken over smoked Gouda mac & cheese with toasted breadcrumbs and roasted tomatoes
Side Mac & Cheese$4.99
Side order of house made mac & cheese
Mac & Cheese Pizza$12.99
House made smoked Gouda mac & cheese over a ranch dressing base with mozzarella, cheddar jack and blue cheeses. Topped with smoked bacon and green onion. Add Nashville hot chicken for $3.99
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with pesto and crispy chicken, topped with house-made bruschetta and Parmesan cheese.
Tot Bacon Mac & Cheese$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with crispy seasoned tater tots topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.
Crispy Chicken Mac'n Cheese$13.49
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with crispy chicken tenders and toasted panko breadcrumbs.
