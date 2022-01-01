Nachos in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve nachos
More about Silly Serrano
Silly Serrano
329 River Front Terrace, Eau Claire
|Nachos
|$9.99
|Nacho Burrito
|$9.99
Flour tortilla wrapped with choice of meat, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso cheese dip and tortilla bits.
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, and jalapeno peppers.
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, and jalapeno peppers.
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, and jalapeno peppers.