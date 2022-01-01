Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Silly Serrano

329 River Front Terrace, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$9.99
Nacho Burrito$9.99
Flour tortilla wrapped with choice of meat, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso cheese dip and tortilla bits.
More about Silly Serrano
Banner pic

 

The Livery Restaurant and Saloon

316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Nachos$14.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, and jalapeno peppers.
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Deluxe Nachos$8.99
Crisp tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, red onion, tomato, jalapenos and black olives with sides of fresh salsa and sour cream.
Kids Nachos$5.99
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

