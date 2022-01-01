Pho in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve pho
More about Shanghai Bistro
Shanghai Bistro
2930 Craig Road, Eau Claire
|Pho
|$10.50
House-made broth, sliced beef, rice noodle, bean sprouts, sweet basil, and jalapenos
More about Muang Thai Restaurant
Muang Thai Restaurant
2637 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire
|$8 Pho
|$8.00
Rice noodles with beef brisket, meatballs, bok choy and tripe in beef broth; garnished with onions, cilantro and scallions.
|Pho Long Cheng
|$11.95
Rice noodles in chicken broth with chicken and pork belly; garnished with cilantro, scallions, onions and fried garlic oil.