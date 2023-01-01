Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve pies

The Livery Restaurant and Saloon - 316 Wisconsin Street

316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Packer Backer Smasher$13.00
Double Wagyu smash patty, Swiss cheese, brat, sauerkraut, Dijon aioli, brioche bun.
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon - 316 Wisconsin Street
Monk's Bar and Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie$6.99
A smooth layer of milk chocolate and peanut butter mousse atop a crunchy cookie crust with a chocolate glaze, peanuts, Reese’s peanut butter cups, whipped cream, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

Browse other tasty dishes in Eau Claire

Grilled Chicken

Street Tacos

Nachos

Salmon

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Fajitas

