Quinoa salad in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve quinoa salad

The Livery Restaurant and Saloon

316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quinoa Taco Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, house made taco seasoned quinoa, black beans, avocado, red onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips. Side of salsa.
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food

930 Galloway Street, Eau Claire

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curried Cranberry Quinoa Salad$5.99
Quinoa sautéed in a Yellow Curry with Yellow & Green Peppers, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes, Carrots, Raw Almonds,, Pepitas, Cranberries, Leeks, Sea Salt, Curry Powder ( Spices: Turmeric, Celery, Cumin) Black Pepper.
Enjoy it Hot or cold!
Thai Peanut Quinoa Salad$8.50
Grab N Go Spinach, Vegetable Broth Steamed Quinoa, Pecans, Thai Peanut Sauce, Dried Cranberries.
Eat plants, from plants, using plant utensils!
More about Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food

