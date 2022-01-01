Quinoa salad in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve quinoa salad
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire
|Quinoa Taco Salad
|$11.00
Mixed greens, house made taco seasoned quinoa, black beans, avocado, red onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips. Side of salsa.
|Quinoa Taco Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, house made taco seasoned quinoa, black beans, avocado, red onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips. Side of salsa.
More about Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food
Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food
930 Galloway Street, Eau Claire
|Yellow Curried Cranberry Quinoa Salad
|$5.99
Quinoa sautéed in a Yellow Curry with Yellow & Green Peppers, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes, Carrots, Raw Almonds,, Pepitas, Cranberries, Leeks, Sea Salt, Curry Powder ( Spices: Turmeric, Celery, Cumin) Black Pepper.
Enjoy it Hot or cold!
|Thai Peanut Quinoa Salad
|$8.50
Grab N Go Spinach, Vegetable Broth Steamed Quinoa, Pecans, Thai Peanut Sauce, Dried Cranberries.
Eat plants, from plants, using plant utensils!