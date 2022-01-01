Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Eau Claire

Go
Eau Claire restaurants
Toast

Eau Claire restaurants that serve taco salad

Banner pic

 

The Livery Restaurant and Saloon

316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quinoa Taco Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, house made taco seasoned quinoa, black beans, avocado, red onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips. Side of salsa.
Quinoa Taco Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, house made taco seasoned quinoa, black beans, avocado, red onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips. Side of salsa.
Quinoa Taco Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, house made taco seasoned quinoa, black beans, avocado, red onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips. Side of salsa.
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Monk's Taco Salad$12.49
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese and tri-colored tortilla strips on fresh greens. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Eau Claire

Pork Belly

Chicken Salad

Hummus

Rangoon

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Boneless Wings

Chili

Map

More near Eau Claire to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston