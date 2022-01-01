Taco salad in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve taco salad
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire
|Quinoa Taco Salad
|$11.00
Mixed greens, house made taco seasoned quinoa, black beans, avocado, red onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips. Side of salsa.
|Quinoa Taco Salad
|$11.00
Mixed greens, house made taco seasoned quinoa, black beans, avocado, red onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips. Side of salsa.
|Quinoa Taco Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, house made taco seasoned quinoa, black beans, avocado, red onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips. Side of salsa.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Monk's Taco Salad
|$12.49
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese and tri-colored tortilla strips on fresh greens. Served with salsa and sour cream.