Tacos in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve tacos
More about Silly Serrano
Silly Serrano
329 River Front Terrace, Eau Claire
|Kids Taco Plate
|$5.25
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans & 2 Corn Tortillas. Make your own Tacos.
|Pork (Carnitas) Taco
|$2.99
|Chicken Taco
|$2.99
More about Northern Taphouse
Northern Taphouse
5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire
|Ribeye Tacos
|$13.99
|Walleye Tacos
|$14.99
Choice of blackened or beer battered walleye with house sriracha tarter sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, lime and romaine in flour tortillas
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
Chipotle chicken with fajita peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onion, lime, romaine, and sriracha aioli in flour tortillas
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire
|Quinoa Taco Salad
|$11.00
Mixed greens, house made taco seasoned quinoa, black beans, avocado, red onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips. Side of salsa.
|Quinoa Taco Salad
|$11.00
Mixed greens, house made taco seasoned quinoa, black beans, avocado, red onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips. Side of salsa.
|Tacos
|$14.00
Three tacos on flour tortillas. Choice of fried cod, taco seasoned quinoa, or smoked pork. Fire-roasted tomato salsa, guacamole, cabbage, tomatoes.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Monk's Taco Salad
|$12.49
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese and tri-colored tortilla strips on fresh greens. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Street Tacos
|$13.99
Flour tortillas filled with grilled cod, fresh Asian slaw, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro. Three Tacos
More about Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food
Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food
930 Galloway Street, Eau Claire
|Walnut Taco Quinoa Wrap
|$8.50
*Vegan.
Walnuts sautéed in liquid aminos, smoked salt and leeks! Wrapped in a soft delicious garlic and herb wrap, loaded with Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Avocado, Red Pepper Hummus and Spinach.
Tastes best a few minutes after opening if you enjoy a melt in your mouth savory experience!