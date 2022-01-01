Tacos in Eau Claire

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Silly Serrano

329 River Front Terrace, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Taco Plate$5.25
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans & 2 Corn Tortillas. Make your own Tacos.
Pork (Carnitas) Taco$2.99
Chicken Taco$2.99
More about Silly Serrano
Main pic

 

Northern Taphouse

5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ribeye Tacos$13.99
Walleye Tacos$14.99
Choice of blackened or beer battered walleye with house sriracha tarter sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, lime and romaine in flour tortillas
Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Chipotle chicken with fajita peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onion, lime, romaine, and sriracha aioli in flour tortillas
More about Northern Taphouse
Banner pic

 

The Livery Restaurant and Saloon

316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quinoa Taco Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, house made taco seasoned quinoa, black beans, avocado, red onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips. Side of salsa.
Tacos$14.00
Three tacos on flour tortillas. Choice of fried cod, taco seasoned quinoa, or smoked pork. Fire-roasted tomato salsa, guacamole, cabbage, tomatoes.
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Monk's Taco Salad$12.49
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese and tri-colored tortilla strips on fresh greens. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Street Tacos$13.99
Flour tortillas filled with grilled cod, fresh Asian slaw, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro. Three Tacos
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food image

 

Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food

930 Galloway Street, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Walnut Taco Quinoa Wrap$8.50
*Vegan.
Walnuts sautéed in liquid aminos, smoked salt and leeks! Wrapped in a soft delicious garlic and herb wrap, loaded with Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Avocado, Red Pepper Hummus and Spinach.
Tastes best a few minutes after opening if you enjoy a melt in your mouth savory experience!
More about Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food

