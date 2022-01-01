Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Valley Burger Co.

1004 Menomonie Street, Eau Claire

Turkey Burger$14.00
More about Valley Burger Co.
Northern Taphouse - Eau Claire

5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire

Turkey Burger$14.99
Our house made turkey burger is topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, marinated tomatoes and basil pesto mayo
More about Northern Taphouse - Eau Claire

