Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey burgers in
Eau Claire
/
Eau Claire
/
Turkey Burgers
Eau Claire restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Valley Burger Co.
1004 Menomonie Street, Eau Claire
No reviews yet
Turkey Burger
$14.00
More about Valley Burger Co.
Northern Taphouse - Eau Claire
5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire
No reviews yet
Turkey Burger
$14.99
Our house made turkey burger is topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, marinated tomatoes and basil pesto mayo
More about Northern Taphouse - Eau Claire
Browse other tasty dishes in Eau Claire
Boneless Wings
Chicken Nuggets
Cake
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Eau Claire to explore
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Prescott
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Winona
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(364 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(211 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(379 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston