EB Flatts - 245 W Main St
Open today 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
245 W Main St, East Brookfield MA 01515
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rapscallion Brewery - 8 Meadow Rd, Spencer, MA
No Reviews
8 Meadow Rd Spencer, MA 01562
View restaurant
North Brookfield Farms - 206 N Main St
No Reviews
206 N Main St North Brookfield, MA 01535
View restaurant
Connect Restaurant - 13 Mechanic Street
No Reviews
13 Mechanic Street Spencer, MA 01562
View restaurant