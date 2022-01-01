Go
Toast

Domino's Farms Office Park

Order online to save time! Payment can be made in the cafe, at either cashier station. Pick up your order at the station associated with the item.
IF YOU ARE HAVING PROBLEMS WITH ORDERING PLEASE EMAIL JFRYE@PRGMICHIGAN.COM or NBRINKER@PRGMICHIGAN.COM

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Provolone Cheese | Texas Toast
#28 | Chicken Caesar Tweener
Chicken | Parmesan | Lettuce | Caesar Dressing | Choice of Tortilla
Breakfast Sandwich with Meat
English Muffin or Bagel | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Egg | Choice of Cheese
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
Sweet Potato Fries
#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
French Fries
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
Tater Tots
See full menu

Location

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr.

Ann Arbor MI

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

No reviews yet

Enjoy restaurant-quality food at work from our chef-crafted menus—featuring fresh, all-natural, sustainable foods at every cafe location. From the latest in contactless pre-order convenience and technology, our food service excellence is what you will receive. "We are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen" Please visit our webiste at www.corporatediningconcepts.com or contact our office at 248-852-2060

Carson's American Bistro

No reviews yet

At Carson's American Bistro, you can expect to enjoy the highest quality ingredients expertly prepared by our culinary team. We take pride in sourcing the finest fresh ingredients available through our network of suppliers. We take pride in creating contemporary American fare with an eclectic flare.

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex

No reviews yet

Order online to save time! Pick up your order at the designated food station, your order will have a name followed by your check # displayed on your reciept. If you have any issues with ordering, please contact the manager Terri Martelle at (734)763-2252 or tmartelle@prgmichigan.com.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston